Underwhelming jobs figures from the US cut the spring from the step of London’s traders on Friday.The FTSE 100 had been riding on a small, but stable, 0.2% high earlier in the day, but it went off a cliff shortly after the Bureau of Labour Statistics released its non-farm payroll data.The monthly report showed that there were 235,000 jobs added in August, down from 1.1 million in July and well below the 733,000 that economists had expected.The news pushed the FTSE down heavily on Friday. It ended 25.55 lower at 7,138.35, a drop of 0.4%.The disappointment over the jobs number...