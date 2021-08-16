Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Quarterhill Announces Agreement to Acquire ETC

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 21 days ago

Transforms Quarterhill into a key player in the ITS industry. Delivers scale in the ITS Tolling vertical, which has strong macro tailwinds. Provides compelling revenue synergy opportunities between ETC and IRD. TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that it has entered into...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnw Quarterhill Inc#Llc#Align Capital Partners#Canadian#Ird#Etc#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

ETC Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) recently reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended May 28, 2021. Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “With portions of the global economy beginning to open, we are beginning to see the start of resurgence in ETC’s business as evidenced by the improved results of our 2022 first quarter, during which we received new orders in excess of $10 million. Many of the projects in our international pipeline are also building momentum.”
Industrymining-technology.com

Spearmint signs agreement to acquire US lithium project

Spearmint Resources has signed an option agreement to acquire the Green Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, US. According to the agreement, Spearmint will have the exclusive right and option to earn a 100% interest in the property. The company will also acquire 100% right, title and interest in and to the mine upon fulfilling the obligations in the option contract.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

Dallas-based Highlander Partners announces $1B sale agreement of portfolio company

A Dallas-based private equity firm has agreed to exit its local vitamin and supplement portfolio business for $1 billion in an all-cash sale to a publicly traded company. Highlander Partners, a locally based investment firm with a global presence, announced Monday it signed a definitive agreement with Catalent, Inc., a provider of drug manufacturing and consumer health products, to sell Plano-based Better Holdings, a maker of nutritional gummies, soft chews and lozenges. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the year, includes all of the roughly 500 Bettera employees.
Economymining-technology.com

Goldplay signs option agreement to acquire two Canadian projects

Canadian miner Goldplay Mining has entered an option agreement to acquire a 100% stake in two properties, namely Big Frank and Nuit Mountain in British Columbia (BC), Canada, from Cazador Resources. Situated in the western Chilcotin District of south-western BC, the two projects hold district-scale potential for both high-grade epithermal...
BusinessBenzinga

ADC Therapeutics Announces $325M Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) has entered into a royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $325 million. ADC Therapeutics will receive $225 million upon closing, with an additional $100 million in potential near-term milestone payments related to Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine). In exchange, HealthCare Royalty will receive...
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Reading Truck Group Signs an Agreement to Acquire Auto Safety House

— Reading Truck Group announced this week it has signed an agreement to acquire Arizona-based Auto Safety House, a commercial truck solutions provider and bus dealer. With three locations in Arizona, the acquisition of Auto Safety House from W.W. Williams Company, furthers Reading’s growth strategy in the west; and positions the company with 22 Reading Truck locations nationwide.
Technologymartechseries.com

ICARO™ Media Group Enters Agreement to Acquire Online Digital Advertising Leader R4YOU

ICARO Ads Technologies Will Deliver Valuable, Trustworthy Ads to Millions of Customers. ICARO™ Media Group, Inc.,, a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire R4You, a leading programmatic technology and digital inventory management leader, for an undisclosed eight-figure amount in a combination of cash payment and ICARO Media Group, Inc. common shares of stock valued at $3.00 per share.
Businessmartechseries.com

Kaleyra Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

Kaleyra, Inc., a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that, as of August 24, 2021, the Company had entered into warrant repurchase agreements with a group of institutional investors.
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Astronics announces agreement with Aerotec Concept

Astronics Corporation, a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today a cooperative agreement with Aerotec Concept of Toulouse, France. The agreement will provide both companies the opportunity to offer a greater breadth of new technologies, applications, and/or modifications requiring EASA (European...
Marketsbeckershospitalreview.com

Cigna announces $2B accelerated stock buyback agreements

Cigna is buying back $2 billion in common stock through accelerated repurchase agreements with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase Bank. The buyback initiative comes from approval for stock repurchasing as of Aug. 4, according to the Aug. 24 announcement. The move brings 7.7 million of Cigna's shares back under its...
Businessmartechseries.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Hub International Signs Purchase Agreement to Acquire the Assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc.

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc. (National Home Warranty). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Bigtincan Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Brainshark

Combination of #1 Sales Enablement platform with the leading enterprise Sales Readiness platform creates a complete system to ensure customer-facing teams are "buyer ready" in the all-digital world. WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, announced it has entered into a...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Payments Company Paysafe Enters Agreement to Acquire German Fintech viafintech

(NYSE:PSFE), a specialized payments platform, reveals that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire German Fintech firm, viafintech, in an “all-cash transaction.”. viafintech, known under the brands of Barzahlen/viacash and viacash, provides the largest, “bank independent,” payments infrastructure in the DACH region, “allowing a popular alternative to the traditional banking structure,” according to a release.
BusinessBusiness Insider

VEON Announces Sale Of National Tower Company In Russia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON) has agreed to sell the company's mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total consideration of $970 million. The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower Company, a subsidiary of VEON. It operates a portfolio of approximately 15,400 mobile network towers in Russia. VEON said the deal allows it to release the capital to deleverage balance sheet.
TrafficBusiness Insider

BP Singapore Announces Delivery Of Carbon Offset LNG In Asia-Pacific Region

(RTTNews) - BP Singapore Pte. Limited has delivered its ?first carbon offset liquefied natural gas cargo to CPC Corporation, Taiwan, the first delivery in the Asia-Pacific region under its new carbon offset liquefied ?natural gas offer. This follows bp's ?first delivery globally to Sempra LNG at the Energia Costa Azul terminal in Mexico in ?July 2021.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Middleware Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Hewlett-Packard, International Business Machine, Microsoft

Global Mobile Middleware Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mobile Middleware market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mobile Middleware market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Posted by
Southside Matt

China set to take over almost ¾ of the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife, Bali 2013APEC. In the fall of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his initiative for a new Silk Road Economic Belt to enable trade between China and countries throughout the world. The original Silk Road was used for over one-and-a-half millennia, ending in 1453, that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe for trade. Stretching as far west as the Greco-Roman Empire, as well as through Iran and into Iraq and Mesopotamia, the Silk Road allowed China to expand its influence through the known world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy