Quarterhill Announces Agreement to Acquire ETC

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) recently reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended May 28, 2021. Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “With portions of the global economy beginning to open, we are beginning to see the start of resurgence in ETC’s business as evidenced by the improved results of our 2022 first quarter, during which we received new orders in excess of $10 million. Many of the projects in our international pipeline are also building momentum.”