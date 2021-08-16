Cancel
Harry Kane Hoping Man City Move Will Gain Momentum Following Premier League Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
The 28-year-old wasn't included in his current side's matchday squad in their 1-0 win over the Premier League champions on Sunday, with a second-half strike from Son Heung-Min enough to seal a win for the north London outfit.

Despite returning to training on Friday after a period of self-isolation, Kane is desperate to depart his boyhood club before the transfer window shuts on August 31, with there being massive uncertainty surrounding the England captain's future at Tottenham.

As reported by Jason Burt of The Telegraph, Kane is hoping that City will make an improved offer for his services this week, which would need to be in excess of the £100 million spent by the Champions League finalists to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in early August.

Moreover, it is believed that City had to get their league tie against Spurs out of the way before making a concrete attempt to land Kane, with several reports suggesting that the Manchester outfit are tabling a club-record fee in the region of £120 million (plus add-ons) to sign the striker.

It was revealed last week that City are preparing a fresh bid in the region of €150 million should Spurs chairman Daniel Levy change his stance over cashing in on Kane, who first revealed his desire to leave Tottenham in an interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap in May.

A few months on from rejecting an official £100 million offer for Kane, Tottenham are yet to receive any new proposals from City for their marksman, and maintain their desire to keep him beyond the ongoing transfer window.

Additionally, it was exclusively revealed by City Xtra this week that despite Spurs' plans to keep hold of Kane, Pep Guardiola's side are adamant on capturing the star forward from Tottenham, with there being strong belief within the club that they can plot a move for Kane in the coming weeks.

It has been stated that few figures at City became aware of Kane's intention to not play for or train with his current side again, with the attacker desperate for an exit, despite there being three years left on his existing deal at Tottenham.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs which should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

Comments / 0

