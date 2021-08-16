Cancel
Stocks

10 things before the opening bell

By Phil Rosen
 5 days ago
Wall Street sign

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Let's get into it.

1. Chinese data sends a red flare signaling a slowdown in economic growth. US stock futures are lower and oil keeps sliding, while markets try to assess whether to worry about Afghanistan. Take a look at what's happening here .

2. Interest rates will remain low thanks to climate change, says Carson Block. Lower rates can "stimulate investment in technologies to decarbonize [the economy]," according to the Muddy Waters' executive. To further mitigate environmental issues, further changes need to happen - read more of Block's comments.

3. Goldman Sachs has its eyes peeled for companies returning loads of cash to shareholders. The firm names 12 stocks in particular that are paying strong dividends as Q2 earnings soar and profit margins hit record highs.

4. Earnings on deck: Roblox, Bank Hapoalim B.M., and SITC International, all reporting .

5. Moderna and Pfizer stocks got a boost after the FDA authorized COVID-19 boosters. Shares of the vaccine makers jumped after the FDA announced clearance for immunocompromised individuals to receive a third jab. The companies expect demand to continue beyond 2022 - dive into the numbers behind the pharma surge.

6. Nearly half of lumber dealers are reporting excess stock as prices begin to dip after the recent surge. Prices have normalized in the lumber market, and no dealers reported any shortages of inventory. Find out why lumber supply conditions continue to shift.

7. Charlie Munger's Daily Journal registered $132 million in stock gains within 9 months. The legendary business partner of Warren Buffett has quadrupled his investments - see the 97-year-old Munger's portfolio moves.

8. Poly Network offered half a million dollars to the cyber hacker who played a part in one of the biggest crypto heists ever: The DeFi platform said the hacker helped "improve Poly Network's security." The hacker has returned nearly all of the stolen assets after saying they only stole "for fun :)" - explore the risks of decentralized finance.

9. How to mine ether for maximum profits: The CEO of a company that operates 7 mining farms breaks down how to pick the right equipment and manage electricity costs for optimal gains. Get the full story here.

10. Bank of America says investors are snapping up shares of high-quality small-cap firms. Strategist Jill Carey Hall believes that trade will keep working as the economic recovery continues. BofA says these 29 stocks are its best picks right now.

Compiled by Phil Rosen. Feedback? Email prosen@insider.com or tweet @philrosenn .

