As we explore our options to reduce the CO2 produced by our energy, transportation, industry, and agricultural sectors, hydrogen remains a point of discussion. Hydrogen had a brief moment in the sun about 20 years ago, when the dominant talk was about the “coming hydrogen economy” which never came. Technical hurdles got in the way. For example, researchers never cracked the problem of safely storing large amounts of hydrogen, so while it has a high specific energy (energy per mass), it has a relatively low energy density (energy per volume) which limits its applications.