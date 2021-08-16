Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Driver gets away after leading police on two-county chase

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are looking for a driver who led officers on a chase Sunday night from Beaver County into Allegheny County.

The chase started shortly after 9:30 p.m. in Aliquippa when police tried to pull over the driver on Route 51 for failing to yield, according to emergency dispatchers.

Police followed the car into Allegheny County and found it in Coraopolis at Sixth Avenue and Locust Street, but the driver was gone, officials said.

