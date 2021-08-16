Woman Shot When Bullet Goes Through Wall Of Hermosa Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot by a bullet that went through the wall of her apartment in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., the 21-year-old woman was sitting in the bedroom of a second floor apartment, in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, when a bullet came through the wall. She was shot in the neck.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.