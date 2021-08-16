Nintendo Switch Games Sweep Japan's Charts for First Time in 30 years

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than three decades, Nintendo has swept the Top 30 video games charts in Japan, completely dominating the list with Switch titles. Standing among the top of Famitsu’s weekly list are Switch versions of familiar names like Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Super Mario Maker 2 and even an adventure game based on the cult classic Japanese cartoon Crayon Shin-Chan. The last time all 30 games were occupied by the same platform and company was back in 1988, when Nintendo’s Famicom (the Japanese version of NES) reigned over the charts.

