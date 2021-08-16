Cancel
World

Murder charge after man's death in Telford

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old who was allegedly attacked in Telford. Dawid Kurdziel was found dead in Holyhead Road, Ketley, on 3 July. The alleged attack is believed to have taken place earlier in the park and children's play area near to Millennium Square, police said previously.

