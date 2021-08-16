Murder charge after man's death in Telford

A Pennsylvania man allegedly stabbed a family member to death, then decapitated the relative and placed his severed head in his refrigerator freezer, the Lancaster Bureau of Police announced. Donald L. Meshey, Jr., 32, now faces charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering, according to authorities. Police were called to the home Wednesday to check on “an emotional subject at the residence,” states a press release from the Lancaster BOP. Another person at the house told officers that there was a cadaver in one of the beds and “what she believed to be the head of one of her family members, in the freezer,” it explains. Meshey took one of the officers to the kitchen, and removed “what appeared to be a human head from the freezer to show the officer. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that the head from the freezer was a human head.” In an interview with detectives, Meshey said he had found a “cadaver doll” in his father’s bedroom, which “looked and sounded like his father.” He then reportedly admitted to stabbing the “doll” for several minutes before butchering it.