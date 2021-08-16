Apple To Pay $300 Million USD Over LTE Patent Violation

The Apple Watch completely changed the wearable tech world. Sure, there were smartwatches before the Apple Watch, but none were as impactful, influential, and well-implemented. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s best effort yet. Rumors indicate that Apple will take things to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 7. Traditionally, Apple launched a redesign for its iPhone and Apple Watch every three years. For the Apple Watch, this is the year. As a result, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to bring a number of changes. Excited for the Apple Watch Series 7? Or just want to learn...