Apple To Pay $300 Million USD Over LTE Patent Violation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has been ordered to pay $300 million USD in damages to wireless company Optis over patent infringements revolving around LTE technology. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant was ordered to pay millions in royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet subsidiaries after the latter group claimed ownership over patents for the LTE cellular standard. A jury earlier decided for Apple to pay more than $500 million USD, but a retrial later lowered the sum down to $300 million USD.

