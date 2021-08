Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Lord Stanley, the Michelin-starred and well-loved modern European restaurant in Russian Hill, will offer its last service on September 4, co-chefs and husband-and-wife owners Rupert and Carrie Blease announced in a press release Monday. The 40-seat restaurant on the corner of Polk and Broadway streets will become Lord Stanley’s Turntable, a sort of pop-up space where the Bleases and partner Michael Goldman, founder of TasteMakers, say they will host culinary talent from around the world for up to two months at a time. First up: Argentinian chef and author Narda Lepes, who was named Latin America’s Best Female Chef 2020 by World’s 50 Best. Other incoming chefs include Micaela Najmanovich (Anafe, Buenos Aires) and Mercedes “Mecha” Solís (Cafe San Juan, Buenos Aires). Turntable will debut on September 7 and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. View upcoming chefs and make reservations on the Lord Stanley website.