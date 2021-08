England bounced back with the ball on day two of the second LV= Insurance Test, dismissing India for 364 as yet another five-wicket haul from James Anderson dragged them back into the game at Lord’s.Joe Root’s side watched the tourists rack up 276 for three in 90 overs of toil on day one but rallied on Friday as they picked up the remaining seven for 88.Anderson, who had been a major injury doubt on the eve of the match, took three of them to finish with a superb five for 64 and wrap up his 31st five-for in Test cricket...