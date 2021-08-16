3-Star OL Emir Stinette commits to Rutgers football
Rutgers football added to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday as 3-star offensive guard Emir Stinette committed to the program. The 6’5”, 378 pound interior lineman holds reported offers from Maryland, Tennessee, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toledo and West Virginia per 247 Sports. Boston College and Temple were in the mix as well. However, after visiting Rutgers in late July, Stinette made the decision to become a Scarlet Knight soon after he was offered.www.onthebanks.com
