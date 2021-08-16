3-Star OL Emir Stinette commits to Rutgers football

Penn State picked up their second commit for 2022 this week with the news that small forward Evan Mahaffey has verbally committed to the program. Mahaffey is a 6’5” small forward from Cincinnati that is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and the fourth best recruit in 2022 from the state of Ohio. They also list him as the 40th best small forward, while the 247Sports Composite Rankings list him just inside the top 200 prospects for 2022. Mahaffey also held offers from a number of schools including Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia.