A Paralympian reportedly attacked and broke the rib of a hotel security guard after being asked to keep quiet late at night

The Paralympic Games start on August 24. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

They reportedly pushed the guard to the floor after being asked to keep the noise down while partying.

Japanese media reports that the guard broke a rib and has filed a criminal complaint.

A Paralympic athlete from the nation of Georgia is suspected of assaulting a security guard at a Tokyo hotel.

According to The Japan Times, the athlete, who competes in judo, attacked the guard in the early hours of last Thursday morning. The guard had reportedly asked him and his teammates, who had been drinking in a quarantine hotel, to keep the noise down.

The Georgian Paralympic team is quarantining at the hotel after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the outlet reports.

The guard, who is in his 60s, suffered a broken rib as a result of being shoved to the floor by the judoka, it added.

Japan Today reports that a criminal complaint against the judoka has been filed with police in Tokyo. The athlete is also expected to be ejected from the games, which start on August 24. The athlete has not yet been publicly named.

Earlier this month, two Georgian judokas were sent home from the Tokyo Olympic Games for breaking COVID-19 rules.

Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, who both won a silver medal at the games, had gone out to meet a friend and go sightseeing, which is forbidden amid the pandemic.

"No one stopped them at the exit, so they thought that they could go outside," a Georgian official said.

"They wanted just to have a bit of open air, to relax after a tough day of competition, after a tough lockdown period."

Georgian judoka Zviad Gogotchuri won a gold in judo at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

It is unclear if he is competing in Tokyo, though he did take victory in the IBSA Judo Grand Prix, a qualifying event for the games, in May.