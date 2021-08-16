Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Death toll rises to 1,300 in Haiti after 7.2-magnitude earthquake

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hks16_0bSshfH200
People walk through a flooded street in Los Cayos, Haiti, on Saturday following an earthquake that registered a magnitude of 7.2.  Photo by Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The death toll from the powerful earthquake that rocked Haiti over the weekend has killed 1,300 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, officials said.

The 7.2-magnitude quake was recorded on Saturday. There were almost 1,100 deaths in the South administrative region, almost 250 in the Grand'Anse and Nippes regions and a couple in the Northwest.

The quake destroyed almost 14,000 homes and damaged another 14,000, officials say.

Hospitals were overwhelmed Monday, and roads that would normally carry vital supplies were blocked.

"When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, according to CNN. "We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected."

The earthquake was felt in other nations in the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and Cuba.

In Petit Trou de Nippes, Haiti, the epicenter of the quake, phone lines were down, the Pan American Health Organization reported Sunday.

Tropical Depression Grace is expected to pass over Haiti later Monday or early Tuesday, potentially leading to flooding and mudslides. The entire coast of Haiti was under a tropical storm watch.

Haiti has been grappling with political unrest in the aftermath of the assassination of its President Jovenel Moise last month.

The nation hadn't fully recovered from a 2010 earthquake that killed more than 100,000.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#Political Unrest#Jamaica#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#Cnn#Turks#Petit Trou De Nippes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush aid convoys after quake

Survivors of Haiti's devastating earthquake looted an aid convoy Friday as the impoverished Caribbean nation scrambled to roll out a relief effort haunted by the chaotic response to past natural disasters.  "We have seen an incredible moment of unity in the response to the earthquake, so we believe that this can be turned into an opportunity to rebuild towards the better," UN deputy chief Amina Mohammed said Friday after a 24-hour visit. 
EnvironmentDaily Beast

Haiti Struggles to Dig Out After Earthquake and Flooding

LES CAYES, HAITI—Early in the morning on Aug. 14, the small island nation of Haiti was hit by yet another calamity: a 7.2 earthquake. The quake rattled the westernmost portion of the country, destroying and damaging hundreds of buildings while killing up to 2,000 people and wounding more than 9,000.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Anger and despair rise in Haiti, one week after devastating quake

MARCELINE, Haiti (Reuters) - Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday, one week after a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, as scant aid has arrived in the remote regions of the impoverished Caribbean nation that were hit hardest. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by...
EnvironmentFlorida Star

7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Haiti

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the country of Haiti on August 14, 2021, killing nearly 2,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless. The catastrophe was followed by another one as heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Grace worsened the situation even more. According to reports, at least 1,941 people were confirmed dead, nearly 10,000 people were injured, and an […]
Environmentkfgo.com

Anger and despair rise in Haiti, one week after devastating quake

MARCELINE, Haiti (Reuters) – Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday, one week after a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, as scant aid has arrived in the remote regions of the impoverished Caribbean nation that were hit hardest. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘Help Is On The Way’; U.S. Southern Command In Doral At Center Of Haiti Earthquake Rescue Operations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been one week since the devastating earthquake in Haiti that has a death toll of more than 2,000 people. Here in South Florida, the U.S. Southern Command has conducted several operations to the country helping save lives and ease the suffering of those victims. “Help is on the way,” said Craig Faller the Commander at the U.S. Southern Command Center. “There’s a lot of people working hard to ensure that we save lives and getting that life-saving support,” added Faller, who says their teams have been going non-stop since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti. “Our mission Life-Saving, is...
Environmentwashingtonnewsday.com

Desperate Haitians Rush Aid Convoys After Quake: “No One Has Come To Help”

Desperate Haitians Rush Aid Convoys After Quake: “No One Has Come To Help”. Survivors of Haiti’s deadly earthquake robbed an aid truck on Friday, as the impoverished Caribbean nation hurried to launch a recovery operation marred by previous natural disasters’ disastrous reaction. The swarming of relief supplies and turbulent giveaways...

Comments / 0

Community Policy