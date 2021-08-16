Honey, lime and coconut loaf cake

Nestled in the corner of College Plaza, Coconut Thai Cuisine is a hidden gem. Kamolwan Amy Kawpunna has been the chef and owner since 2016, bringing bold Thai flavors to Statesboro. Walking into Coconut Thai Cuisine, the lighting and gold accents on the wall create an open, enticing space. There are lots of details to notice, with one wall being almost entirely covered by a collage of mirrors and frames. One very telling fact about this restaurant is their commitment to not using monosodium glutamate (MSG) in their kitchen. This restaurant also offers vegan and gluten free versions of their sauces and most dishes, so make sure you talk to your server if you have dietary restrictions.