Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Honey, lime and coconut loaf cake

By Independent Contributor
food24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrease and line a ± 22 x 12 cm loaf tin. Using a stand mixer or electric beater- cream the butter and sugar together until very light and fluffy. (Do not rush this step.) Add the eggs in 1 at a time, beating in between each addition. Add the lime...

www.food24.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loaf#Honey#Coconut Cream#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesFood52

Water Pie Was a Depression-Era Treat—Why Are People Into It Now?

The last gasp of summer is high time for pie making. Fruits that have spent months softening in the sun are at their best when paired with a flaky, buttery crust. But what if I were to tell you that recently, a certain pie caught my eye that needs no fruit at all? In fact, this pie requires so few ingredients that its main component is water.
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
Recipesdraxe.com

Cucumber Tomato Salad Recipe

I call this the Summer Farmers’ Market Salad, as this recipe only requires a few ingredients that are usually abundant this time of year: cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and fresh herbs. Coupled with a classic vinaigrette that incorporates that red onion, this is probably the most delicious yet simple salads one can make.
Recipesrecipes.net

Coconut Filling Recipe

This coconut filling is the perfect complement to any of your tropical-themed cakes. It’s smooth, delicious, and the perfect pair to a soft and moist cake. Place cream, sugar, and butter in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved. Meanwhile,...
Recipesknuj.net

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets (Hamburger & Potato)

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets are so simple to make and everyone raves about them! Comforting veggies including potatoes, carrots, and onions are topped with a seasoned hamburger patty and grilled or baked to tender perfection. Ingredients. 1 pound lean ground beef. 1 package dry onion soup mix. 4 small potatoes...
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Cheese Soup  Recipe (Panera Copycat)

Rich and creamy, this copycat recipe brings Panera’s broccoli cheese soup to your kitchen! Broccoli and carrots are simmered in a thick cream sauce. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of melted butter and set aside. In a large pot whisk together the remaining melted butter and flour over medium heat for about 3 to 4 minutes.
Recipesrecipes.net

Sizzling Shrimp Scampi Recipe

Whip up a fancy yet simple Italian meal with this flavorful shrimp scampi recipe. This buttery dish is packed herbs, tangy lemon, and garlic. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. In a medium bowl, mix the butter with the garlic, 2 teaspoons of the parsley, the lemon zest, lemon...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Banana Cupcakes with Banana Buttercream Frosting

These moist, creamy banana cupcakes with banana frosting are the best choice for all banana lovers! So yummy and moist! Plus, very simple and easy to prepare – you will need around 30-40 minutes to make them. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the cupcakes:. 1½ cup all-purpose...
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Parmesan Hashbrowns Recipe

You definitely wouldn’t mind waking up to these baked parmesan hashbrowns. They’re a great addition to your weekend breakfast fare. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Grease or parchment line the wells of a 6-well jumbo muffin pan. Peel or wash and scrub potatoes. Grate completely (the food processor is...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Peanut Butter Silk Cake

This cake is one of those delicious cake recipes that can make you forget about your diet regimen! Well, at least that’s my story this winter… I adore sweet and creamy peanut butter – can’t help myself!. You can try it in both a whipped cream filling which is loaded...
Statesboro, GAvisitstatesboro.org

A Bite of the Boro: Coconut Thai Cuisine

Nestled in the corner of College Plaza, Coconut Thai Cuisine is a hidden gem. Kamolwan Amy Kawpunna has been the chef and owner since 2016, bringing bold Thai flavors to Statesboro. Walking into Coconut Thai Cuisine, the lighting and gold accents on the wall create an open, enticing space. There are lots of details to notice, with one wall being almost entirely covered by a collage of mirrors and frames. One very telling fact about this restaurant is their commitment to not using monosodium glutamate (MSG) in their kitchen. This restaurant also offers vegan and gluten free versions of their sauces and most dishes, so make sure you talk to your server if you have dietary restrictions.
Recipesfeelgoodfoodie.net

Lentil Cakes

Lentil cakes with a creamy lemon dill yogurt dip make for an easy, healthy and delicious appetizer. Simple to make and packed with protein. This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Easy to make and delicious to eat, these healthy lentil cakes are great served with...
Recipesamericanlifestylemag.com

Lime Chicken with Cherry Tomatoes and Potatoes

Home Decor Real Estate Life & Culture Food & Recipes Holiday & Entertaining Search Follow 0 Heart |. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil and blanch the potatoes for about 5 minutes or until al dente. Drain the potatoes then spread them in a baking dish, just large enough to fit the chicken legs in, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Sweet Potato Cake with Thick Sweet Potato-Coconut Frosting

Coconut butter and blended sweet potatoes combine to make a creamy frosting for this double-layer yellow cake from Dreena’s Kind Kitchen cookbook. Top with sprinkles, fresh berries, or chocolate shavings for a stand-out dessert. What you need:. For the cake:. 1 cup cooked yellow sweet potato flesh, cooled. 1½ cups...
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Honey Lime Chicken Taquitos Recipe

You’ll be keeping tabs on these baked chicken taquitos on your next family dinner as they’re made of chicken, lime, and honey, served with a tangy sauce. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and prepare a baking sheet by lining it with foil and spraying it with cooking spray. Set aside.
Recipesspicensweet.com

Desiccated coconut Ladoos with Plum flavour

Desiccated coconut Ladoos with Plum Flavour recipe is a recipe of Ladoo made using fresh plum & homemade plum jam. The recipe is very easy and simple with less cooking and preparation time. So if you are looking for a quick Dessert recipe or a recipe for Ladoo try this “Desiccated coconut Ladoo with Plum flavour.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy