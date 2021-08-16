Police Looking For Plymouth Infant, Man
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police are investigating the disappearance of Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old white girl and the whereabouts of a man. The little girl is two feet tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has blonde hair with brown eyes and was last seen with Justin Lee Miller, a 37-year-old white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair with blue eyes and is driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Indiana plate, BOT126.www.inkfreenews.com
