This year, we were able to get back to enjoying many ISU traditions, including the annual Party at the Patio and the HMSU Takeover! The events, which encourage new and returning students to gather and socialize, happened the Saturday before the first day of school. The Party on the Patio is organized by the Residence Hall Association and is consistently held on Lot 10, by the south entrance to the dining hall. The HMSU Takeover is held in the HSMU and is sponsored by a host of different organizations.