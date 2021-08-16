Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City NAACP holding online discussion on election security today

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson City NAACP is hosting an online forum about election security this evening. The group says everyone wants to make sure their vote counts but nationally, some people have made baseless accusations questioning the security of elections. Tonight, elections officials like Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon and Kansas City Board of Elections Democratic Elections Director Laurie Ealmon will join NAACP representatives to discuss steps that are taken to secure elections and ballots. They’ll also discuss steps voters can take to advocate for laws that maintain election security and allow access for all registered voters.

