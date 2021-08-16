High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian Corrected times ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs for Tinian and Saipan, along west and north facing reefs for Guam and Rota. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Avoid venturing near reef lines facing north and east. Swimming and snorkeling in these conditions will be risky. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, don`t swim against the current. Swim in the direction following the shoreline, then head for the beach when you get out of the current.alerts.weather.gov
