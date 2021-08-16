Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Earns 1.6 Billion Yen in 10 Days

By Aug 15, 19:00
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film earned approximately 940 million yen (about US$8.51 million) in its first four days, outpacing the previous film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, by 200.2%. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising opened in Japan in December 2019, and earned 422,479,000 yen (about US$3.86 million at the time) in its first three days. The film eventually earned 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion). The first film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, earned a total of 1.72 billion yen after it opened in July 2018.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Yen#World Heroes#Pro Heroes#Todoroki Encounter Rody#Oseon#Asian#Mainichi Shimbun#Mantan Web
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

My Hero Academia Todoroki Gets an Upgrade with Good Smile

All eyes are one My Hero Academia as we get closer to yet another full theatrical movie release. My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission will mark the third film in the anime's history. Not much is know about the upcoming movie, but we are getting a closer look at some of the character costumes with Good Smile Company. Good Smile has revealed their newest selection of Nendoroid figures from the anime, each with their brand new and original stealth suit. We have already seen Deku and Bakugo in theirs, giving them a new sleek black suit to help them on their next quest.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals the Way Heroes Win the War

My Hero Academia may have started with the idea of a world kept safe by noble pro heroes, but that sparkling vision has gradually given way to a much darker reality as the series has gone on. My Hero Academia's big bad villain All For One has been a destructive force on the world for years, with the traumas of his evil presence and acts echoing across generations of heroes that have opposed him. It looks like Izuku Midoriya is the prophesied chosen one who could finally end All For One - and the latest My Hero Academia manga reveals just how the heroes plan on finally winning this war!
Comicsdexerto.com

My Hero Academia cosplayer goes Plus Ultra as female Izuku Midoriya

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after showing off her mind-blowing transformation into Izuku Midoriya. The artist brought the anime protagonist to life with an incredible female spin. Despite the anime’s wide range of characters, protagonist Izuku Midoriya has continued to win the hearts of viewers with...
Comicsgeekculture.co

‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie Lands ‘Kingdom’ And ‘Alice in Borderland’ Director Shinsuke Sato

Superhero fatigue has stuck around for a while now, but fans of My Hero Academia would beg to differ. The series, after all, has spiralled into an international sensation, with the superhero tone, character development, and layered narrative charming the hearts of many. As the action continues to unfold over the course of five anime seasons and ongoing manga chapters, another project is slowly being firmed up in the background: a live-action adaptation of this very hit title.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Movie Premiere With Fun Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator has celebrated the debut of the new World Heroes' Mission movie in Japan with a fun new sketch! With the fifth season of the anime series nearing its end, one of the most anticipated releases from the series was the third feature film in the franchise taking Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo around the world on a huge new mission while working with Endeavor and other pros from all over. It's a huge new adventure for the franchise, and the original series creator was excited to see this new movie premiere as well.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Unveils UA High School's Security Upgrade

The War Arc came to a close in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, creating a very different world for both the heroes and the villains of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise, and it seems the changes to hero society have had a big effect on UA Academy. With the fifth season of the anime in full swing, prepping to dive into the Meta Liberation Army Arc, and the third film in the franchise being released in Japanese theaters last week, it's clear that the series isn't pulling any punches regardless of the medium that the story takes place.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Teases a Special School Alliance

My Hero Academia has rarely been darker than it is now in the pages of its manga, as hero society attempts to hold itself together, with Deku and Class 1-A needing to hash things out via physical and emotional conflicts. As the inheritor of One For All comes to grips with the idea that he can't shoulder the responsibility of the world on his own, it seems as if some new alliances are being forged in order to not just defeat the villains of All For One, Shigaraki, and countless evil-doers, but hold together civilization as they know it.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Features Teenage Eraserhead

The Endeavor Agency Arc is preparing to come to a close in the fifth season of My Hero Academia. With its finale, it will usher in a dark new period of the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi with the arrival of the Meta Liberation Army Arc. A number of preview images have landed that not only show us the present terrifying situation that Eraserhead and Present Mic find themselves in but also takes us back to the earlier days of these two UA Academy teachers as they learn to become better heroes within the hallowed halls of UA Academy.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: There Is No New Episode This Week

My Hero Academia is in plenty of headlines these days, and that is thanks to its anime. If you are in Japan, the show's most recent movie has gone live, and that doesn't even touch upon its TV show. After all, season five is over halfway done now, but fans shouldn't expect a new episode to drop this week.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Star Reveals Izuku's Big Movie Shift

My Hero Academia is on a short hiatus this week, but that doesn't mean the anime is missing in action. If you have been keeping up with Izuku, you will know the hero just hit the big screen in Japan for the third time. The latest My Hero Academia movie is live, and in a recent chat, the hero's voice actor opened up about its new take on Deku.

Comments / 0

Community Policy