My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Earns 1.6 Billion Yen in 10 Days
The film earned approximately 940 million yen (about US$8.51 million) in its first four days, outpacing the previous film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, by 200.2%. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising opened in Japan in December 2019, and earned 422,479,000 yen (about US$3.86 million at the time) in its first three days. The film eventually earned 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion). The first film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, earned a total of 1.72 billion yen after it opened in July 2018.www.animenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0