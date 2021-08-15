Cancel
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook a ‘role model’ for completing degree at Florida State

Cover picture for the articleJimbo Fisher isn’t on social media, but he didn’t need to be on one recent day to find out what was going on with Dalvin Cook. Fisher is now the coach at Texas A&M, but was Florida State’s coach when Cook played for the Seminoles from 2014-16. On July 30, Cook, now a Vikings star running back, tweeted out a picture of him in a cap and gown at his Twin Cities home on Florida State’s graduation day. Cook couldn’t attend the ceremonies due to training camp but he proudly announced that he had earned his degree after having left school in 2017 with one year of eligibility remaining.

