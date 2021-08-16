Patricia “Pat” June Bates of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the age of 82. Pat was born on August 1, 1939 in Flint, Michigan to the late Irvin and Martha Greer. After graduating from Western Kentucky University, she went to work for the University of Kentucky as an assistant home agent in Logan County, Kentucky. Later she taught school at Auburn, Kentucky. She was a longtime member of the Hendersonville Church of Christ where she served as a secretary and teacher for several years. She was a wonderful wife (sweetie), mom and granny.