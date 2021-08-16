Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 5a live photos surface online before official product launch

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pixel 5a will be revealed soon. The smartphone is almost ready for launch as it was recently sighted on a repair store. Images of the Pixel 5a 5G have surfaced online. Specs have also been published before. We mentioned a Summer arrival and it’s about to happen soon. By soon, we mean tomorrow, August 17. Google is expecting to launch the new Pixel 5a before the Pixel 6 series is out later this year. Usually, Google releases a more affordable Pixel phone during Google I/O but that changed since last year.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Pixel 4a#Smartphone#4680mah#Tensor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

5 reasons the Pixel 5a will be a flop

With all of the phones slated to be announced in the next week, let alone the next couple of months, it’s tough to really get excited about the Pixel 5a. But it’s still a Google Pixel phone, meaning that you’re getting day-one software updates and Google’s image processing. Book-ending the week, we learned that the Pixel 5a would be announced by the end of the month, while being priced at $449.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Gone are the days when smartwatches were bulky, awkward pieces of tech that didn’t add much to your mobile device. Today’s smartwatch deals are sleek, feature-packed, and look fantastic on your wrist. They also pair very well with mobile devices, allowing you to check your notifications and alerts without having to take your phone out of your pocket. While Apple Watch deals are probably the most popular smartwatches on the market, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to wearables either. Galaxy Watch deals offer great accessories, too, especially if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get this sleek watch for only $350, down by $50 from the original price of $400.
Cell PhonesWired

Review: Google Pixel 5A 5G

The Google Pixel 5A 5G is here! For the third year in a row, Google proves you don't need to drop anything close to $1,000 for a great smartphone. With an unrivaled camera system, a large OLED screen, and nearly two days of battery life between charges it remains a killer deal at $450. Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu gives an overview of why the Pixel 5A is the best phone for most people.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Opinion: Google’s Pixel 6 just made the Pixel 5a relevant

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is a wrap and there’s a lot to get excited about from the smartphone giant. New watches, earbuds, and – oh yeah – some new bendy phones or something. In all seriousness, Samsung’s new hardware lineup looks dope but for me, the Unpacked event was a temporary distraction as I have never been a huge fan of Samsung mobile devices. It has been nearly a decade (Galaxy S3? Maybe?) since I owned a Samsung phone and the emerging foldable form-factor, well, I’m just not sold on it just yet.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google might unveil the Pixel 5a on August 17th

More evidence has surfaced that the Google Pixel 5a might be right around the corner. Android Police has obtained what it says are repair shop photos (pictured below) of Pixel 5a parts that appear to confirm rumors swirling around the budget phone, including its release date. The device really would be a spruced-up Pixel 4a 5G (above), according to the leak. You'd get a similar dual rear camera setup and size, just with a much larger 4,680mAh battery (up from 3,800mAh) and a grippier plastic shell.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Best Google Pixel 5a cases 2021

The Google Pixel 5a packs a big battery into a very familiar design, and while it might look a little boring on its own, that's what cases are for: protecting your phone and making it look even better! The limited release of the Google Pixel 5a had me concerned we wouldn't see many big-name, high-quality cases, but those fears were unfounded. We've got the best Google Pixel 5a cases right here to help you protect your new phone, whatever your tastes prefer.
Cell Phonessrdtf.org

Exclusive: Photos of Pixel 5a 5G components leak as repair shops prep for launch

The Pixel 5a 5G is coming. Google’s said as much for months now, we’ve already seen some of the supplemental pieces falling into place, and as leaked spec info arrives, we keep hearing that a launch should be imminent. But for all that’s happened, there’s been precious little in the way of hard evidence, nor confirmation of launch plans. That’s why we’re so excited about our latest find, as a source shares images of Pixel 5a components that are currently being sent out to phone repair stores ahead of an August 17 announcement.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy phones can store your digital vaccination records

Once people start traveling and going places, it’s expected that some countries and some venues would ask for proof of vaccination. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you will soon be able to store your digital records on your device. Samsung has partnered with the Commons Project Foundation so users can store their verifiable digital vaccine records from pharmacies, providers, and health systems. this will be rolling out in the next two weeks for U.S residents with supported devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Pixel 5a leaks reveal launch timing and impressive battery capacity

Admittedly, the phone we are most excited to see Google reveal this year is the Pixel 6. Recent leaks spoiled the radical redesign Google is bringing to its flagship phone. For once, Google is actually going to release a device that looks both unique and modern. But before that, Google has another, more affordable phone arriving in the form of the Pixel 5a. And if the leaks are accurate, we can expect to see the Pixel 5a in action before the end of this week. Today’s Top Deal Amazon’s Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: Was $50, Now...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Teardown Video: See what’s inside

That was fast. A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Teardown video has just been published and so now we have a glimpse of how the South Korean tech giant worked on the new clamshell foldable Android smartphone. We can’t say this is as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 but then again the phone has yet to be tested too in real world conditions. What can be done right now is open the phones first like what PBKReviews did.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 5a To Have A Rather Large Battery, It May Launch Tomorrow

The Google Pixel 5a is coming, there’s no doubt about that. As we’re getting closer to its launch date, more and more information is appearing. The latest leak brings us the Pixel 5a components, and as part of it, a rather large battery is tipped. On top of that, the phone’s launch date has been tipped as well.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel Fold foldable phone reference on Android 12 beta source code

The Google Pixel foldable phone may be a reality someday. As early as 2019, we noted a foldable phone from Google may be out. Before we see the Pixel Fold, we are expecting the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Of course, there is also the Pixel 5a as featured earlier. A mysterious device has appeared with a codename “Passport”. This is believed to be the Pixel foldable smartphone. This tells us Google is planning on entering the foldable phone category. It may not be in the coming months but in the future.
Cell Phoneswhathifi.com

Google Pixel 5a could launch tomorrow with a headphone socket

Google's next budget smartphone could be here sooner than we think. The Pixel 5a is rumoured to be launching tomorrow, and the latest leaks suggest it will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack. The launch date was revealed by a source who also shared images of the phone's components which are...
NFLtechnave.com

Google Pixel 5a 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is powered by a Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 6GB RAM. The device also has a 6.34-inch OLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 415 ppi) display. It has a Dual: 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, 77˚ (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 16MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4680 mAh, non-removable battery at 7.6mm device thickness and weight 183g, running on Android 11.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Motorola Razr foldable phone receives Android 11 OS update

We are not sure about Motorola’s plan for the Moto RAZR 2 but the original Moto Razr foldable phone is still available in the market. A new phone won’t be out until next year but good news, the first release is about to get an update. Actually, it’s now ready from Verizon. Android 11 is the latest software update and is ready to optimize the performance of your phone. As with most updates, this one also brings the newest security patch levels and fixes to several issues and problems.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Redmi 10 confirmed, leaked before official launch

Last week, Xiaomi announced the MIX 4. The phone was made ready with Camera Under Panel technology after several teasers and leaks. There is also the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 that comes with stylus support. Xiaomi may be soon on its way to being the top of global rankings as it continues to sell more phones in more markets. In June, it was named the Top Global Smartphone Brand by Counterpoint Research. In a report, it was noted that Xiaomi sold a lot of Redmi phones, specifically, Redmi K, Redmi 9, and Redmi Note 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy