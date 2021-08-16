Maternity Versace? Ashley Graham Says, Why Not!

In 2021 the term maternity wear can feel passé; expectant mothers have largely abandoned old ideas about what to wear while pregnant, and it’s led to exciting fashion moments. Case in point: Ashley Graham, who is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Justin Ervin. The model stepped out to do press for Revlon, and she did so in Versace. Dressed in a look from Donatella’s spring/summer 2021 collection, the supermodel posed on her hotel balcony and turned a candid moment into a mini editorial. With the ocean and miles of palm trees as her backdrop, Graham was the picture of summery glamour. Everything from the juicy hues of her outfit to the golden Cartier jewellery she used to accentuate them was in harmony.