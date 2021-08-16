Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Maternity Versace? Ashley Graham Says, Why Not!

By Janelle Okwod u
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021 the term maternity wear can feel passé; expectant mothers have largely abandoned old ideas about what to wear while pregnant, and it’s led to exciting fashion moments. Case in point: Ashley Graham, who is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Justin Ervin. The model stepped out to do press for Revlon, and she did so in Versace. Dressed in a look from Donatella’s spring/summer 2021 collection, the supermodel posed on her hotel balcony and turned a candid moment into a mini editorial. With the ocean and miles of palm trees as her backdrop, Graham was the picture of summery glamour. Everything from the juicy hues of her outfit to the golden Cartier jewellery she used to accentuate them was in harmony.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Justin Ervin
Person
Donatella Versace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Revlon#Vogue Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
CelebritiesPeople

Ashley Graham Says She's Experiencing 'All the Stereotypical Things' in Her Second Pregnancy

Ashley Graham is opening up about her second pregnancy as she prepares to become a mom of two. The 33-year-old model and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child at the end of this year — and the Pretty Big Deal podcast explained to Entertainment Tonight Thursday how this pregnancy journey already feels different from her first. Graham and Ervin welcomed their firstborn, son Isaac, 1 ½, in January 2020.
RetailVogue

Behold Kendall Jenner’s Beyond Luminous Post-Workout Skin

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most of us, a trip to the gym results in sweat, and a red – maybe even beetroot – face. For Kendall...
Beauty & FashionEssence

Chloe Bailey’s Futuristic Style + More Fashion And Beauty Trends We Love

As “we outside” season turns into “back inside” season with school and work, early August is the perfect time to stock up on fall faves and trends. This week, Chloe Bailey brought back cyber style, abstract designs are turns up the heat on the nail game, two go-to hairstyles link up for a hot new drop, blinging jewelry sets the tone for the new you and how you can get your hands on the viral Char shorts one final time.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Kendall Jenner Wears One Of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes – but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Enter: Juliet Johnstone, a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Megan Fox Just Took the Sexy Cardigan to New Extremes

Sexy cardigans made their debut nearly two years ago when Katie Holmes matched hers with a cropped cashmere bra. Shortly after, supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner took it to the next level and wore nothing underneath while buttoning only one button. And now, they're passing the baton onto Megan Fox who just took the trend to new extremes.
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Masters This Season’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Tube Dress & See-Through Heels

Jennifer Lopez may have just bested this summer’s boldest trend. One of the singer’s two stylists, Rob Zangardi, shared a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez’s latest JLo Beauty project on his Instagram page on Thursday. In the snaps, the “Hustlers” star herself modeled a bold cutout dress with a tube-stylee silhouette and a daring cutout across the torso; the design, courtesy of Cult Gaia, also came with a long-sleeve shrug up top and a wrapped tie to hold everything together around the waist. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the...
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

Ashley Graham shares empowering message to fellow models on TikTok

A powerhouse in changing the conversation around women's bodies and challenging the media's unrealistic stereotypes of female beauty, from getting candid on cellulite to her body changing throughout pregnancy, Ashley Graham has become a champion for real women everywhere. Now the model, who is pregnant with her second child, is...
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Ashley Graham Explains How Her 2nd Pregnancy Is Different From Her 1st

Round two! Ashley Graham has been experiencing different symptoms during her second pregnancy. “I always heard that number two you’re a lot more tired, you show faster,” the model, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, August 5. “It’s happening. I popped really fast. I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”
Celebritiesdequeenbee.com

Ashley Graham: My control is 'out the window' during pregnancy

Ashley Graham’s control has “gone out the window” during her pregnancy. The 33-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin, and has said she’s stopped trying to “control” her body because she knows she will “never feel the same” as she did before she was pregnant.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Model Of The Moment Yumi Nu On The Illusion Of The “Summer Body”

If you don’t already know Yumi Nu’s name, it’s time to get acquainted. The Asian-American plus-size model is one to watch, as she joins the likes of Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve at the forefront of a new dawn of inclusivity in the fashion industry. Currently on the cover of American Vogue’s September issue, she’s also appeared in British Vogue and was the first plus-size Asian-American woman ever to be featured in Sports Illustrated. As such, the 24-year-old is fast becoming one of the industry’s most recognised – and talked about – faces. British Vogue’s acting beauty and lifestyle editor, Hannah Coates, had a chat with her.
Behind Viral Videosarchitecturaldigest.com

Ashley Graham's Latest TikTok Shows Off Her Serene Yet Kid-Proof Living Room

Even if you're not into TikTok, you may have heard that there are corners of the generation Z-dominated app that are all about home design. One trend seen repeated in countless videos is users filming the things in their (insert various descriptor here) home that “just make sense.” Model Ashley Graham recently did her own version, and in the process showed off an NYC apartment that really caught our eye.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Madonna Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday in a Chic Pleated Versace Dress

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram today to share photos from her recent birthday bash with her family. In a series of images shared to the platform, Madonna showed off her birthday fit, which included a pleated aquamarine dress from Versace, a gold textured belt cinched at her waist, and layers of chunky gold necklaces and eclectic rings. Madonna also shared photos featuring her children—Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone—and her boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams. And the singer posed by herself for a few shots, showing off her luxe ensemble for the evening.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Pregnant Ashley Graham feels exhausted

Ashley Graham's second pregnancy has left her "exhausted". The 33-year-old model recently revealed she's expecting another baby with husband Justin Ervin and she admitted it's been more difficult this time round because she's also having to "run after" 18-month-old son Isaac.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Kristen McMenamy Is More Than Your Favourite Instagram Account

Today, it feels like there’s a well-established formula for a model’s Instagram feed. A curated slideshow from their latest magazine shoot or campaign? Check. An artfully constructed mirror selfie featuring an up-and-coming designer? Check. An allegedly candid holiday snap of a brightly-colored bikini set against sparkling blue waters? Check. After becoming so accustomed to these tasteful, easy-on-the-eye grids, then, scrolling through supermodel Kristen McMenamy’s Instagram feed is like jumping into a cold plunge pool. Refreshing, but – I have to warn you – bracing.
CelebritiesVogue

The Latest Carrie Bradshaw Wardrobe Throwback Is A Good One

God bless Sarah Jessica Parker, no one could accuse her of failing to keep the Sex And The City fandom up to speed on Carrie Bradshaw’s evolving wardrobe as the world awaits her small screen return. Parker’s most famous character will soon be back after a 13 year hiatus (as @everyoutfitonsatc correctly pointed out, 2010’s Sex And The City 2 isn’t canon) in And Just Like That, and she’s been diligently sharing teasers from the costume department since filming began.

Comments / 5

Community Policy