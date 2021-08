Freddie Freeman stepped up to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, runners at first and second with one out, the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins tied at 2. This is the quintessential Freeman situation. He entered Monday's game hitting .337 with runners in scoring position in 2021. He hit .423 last season (and slugged a ridiculous .885). He hit .358 in 2019. When Freeman steps up to the plate with a runner on second base, there is a likelihood something good is about to happen. With first base occupied, you also can't really pitch around him, as so often happens to Freeman if there is only a runner on second.