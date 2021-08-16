Cancel
Retailers begin reporting this week, but the delta variant is a big wild card

By Bob Pisani, @BobPisani
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail earnings have never been better, but the delta variant remains the wildcard. In theory, this is a golden moment for retailers, which begin reporting earnings this week. The consumer is flush. The American consumer has never had more disposable cash or more leisure time than in the past year.

#Consumer Behavior#Big Wild#American#Telsey Group#Target#Lululemon Crocs#Home Depot#Grocery Outlet#Macy#Nordstrom#Ulta Beauty#Underarmour#Capri Holdings#Autonation
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Retailtalkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Rosy retail outlook for many despite Delta variant; apparel to benefit

Retailers across the country experienced the gamut in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic — supply chain hiccups, reduced operating hours, keeping employees safe, record revenue, robust online growth and more attention to social, racial and equity issues. Retail insider and expert Jan Kniffen, founder of J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Entertprises,...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Amazon's Big Plans For Big Stores; Home Improvement Retailers Compete For Contractors' Wallets

In today’s top retail news, Amazon is reportedly planning to open department store-style retail locations in the coming years, while Lowe’s, Home Depot and other home improvement stores see an increase in professional traffic as consumers dig into bigger home projects. Also, new luxury brands are trying to make a name for themselves as the sector recovers from the pandemic, and Macy’s is bringing back Toys R Us ahead of the holiday shopping season.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Stores, Luxury Expansions, Home Depot And Lowe’s Target Pros

Lowe’s and Home Depot are both pushing to add more professionals to their customer base. Plus, Amazon is reportedly working on a department store rollout, and new luxury brands expect the pandemic to help them grow even after the outbreak subsides. Data:. 30K: Square footage of Amazon department stores planned...
Businessmediapost.com

As Macy's And Kohl's Rise, Will Amazon Open Physical Department Stores?

Department stores may be hip again. Just as both Macy's and Kohl's delighted observers with better-than-hoped for quarterly earnings, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon may jump into the troubled category. The report says the ecommerce giant is considering opening several large department stores in Ohio and California. While...
RetailPosted by
Footwear News

Four Major Takeaways From This Week’s Earnings — From Department Store Partnerships to Shipping Crisis Strategies

It was a big week for retail earnings. Across the board, almost all companies beat earnings and sales expectations, highlighting a general trend towards recovery from the pandemic. Earlier in the week, results from Walmart and Target pointed to a big-box advantage in the back-to-school and early pre-holiday season. But even department stores (Macy’s and Kohl’s) and luxury brands (Tapestry) posted better-than-expected results as well. Off-pricers Ross Stores and TJX Companies and footwear retailer Foot Locker also posted soaring results this quarter. Among the positive results, the earnings this week also pointed to current trends in the retail industry, such as shipping delays,...
RetailPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brighter outlook from Macy's, Kohl's after sales bounce back

NEW YORK — (AP) — A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America's largest department stores hit by the pandemic last year. Macy's and Kohl's raised their outlooks for 2021 Thursday after easily beating Wall Street expectations for the second quarter. Americans are again buying dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list year last year when the pandemic struck.
Seattle, WAtalesbuzz.com

Amazon reportedly plans to open big retail outlets

Amazon is reportedly planning to open a chain of larger retail outlets similar to department stores that will sell everything from household goods to clothing. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is expanding into larger retail locations of about 30,000 square feet, aiming to create one-stop-shopping destinations where it will likely showcase its private label brands, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Eyes Brick And Mortar Retail As Walmart Jumps Into E-Commerce

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking forward to launching multiple prominent physical retail locations, including Ohio, California, to operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported. Amazon attempts to sink its teeth deeper into sales of clothing, household items, electronics, and other areas via bricks-and-mortar retail, an industry the...
Financial ReportsArkansas Online

Target's 2Q in-store sales jump 8.7%

NEW YORK -- Target's streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth. The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year rose 8.7% in the three-month period that ended July 31. That was on top of a 10.9% growth in the same 2020 span.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Amazon to launch more US brick-and-mortar stores: report

Aiming for a bigger presence in US brick-and-mortar retail, Amazon plans to open "several" multipurpose shopping venues similar to department stores, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The stores will sell household items, electronics and apparel, showcasing Amazon's private-label merchandise, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. Some of the first stores are expected in California and Ohio, according to the report. An Amazon spokesperson said, "we do not comment on rumors and speculation."
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Home Depot Beats Vs Weakening DIY Trends

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) revealed its sales rose more slowly than earlier in the pandemic that brought on a rapid surge in home improvement spending. The earnings and revenue beats were not enough to offset weakening DIY trends that did all the talking. Shares tumbled 5% as the home improvement retailer revealed fewer customers visited its shops without providing investors with a full-year outlook citing uncertainty revolving around the delta variant.
Retailrebusinessonline.com

NRF: Retail Sales Slowed in July Amid Rising Cases of Delta Variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports retail sales have decreased 1.1 percent in July over the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis — not including automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants — and up 9.5 percent unadjusted year-over-year. Retail sales in July were worse than the Dow Jones’ prediction of a 0.3 percent decrease, according to CNBC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the delta variant is more than 98.8 percent of all COVID-19 cases currently in the United States.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Toys ‘R’ Us in new comeback: to open 400-plus in-store shops in Macy’s

Toys “R” Us is making yet another comeback and this time it’s betting its future on Macy’s. The toy retailer has entered into a partnership with the department store giant that includes rolling out branded in-store shops to more than 400 Macy’s stores in 2022. The deal also covers online, with a wide assortment of Toys “R” Us merchandise already available on Macy’s website. Also, the Toys “R” Us’ website will be powered by Macy’s.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Retail sales slide more than expected in July as delta variant worries grow

Americans pulled back on purchases in July as the fast-spreading delta variant introduced a new level of uncertainty to an economy struggling against an ever-evolving pandemic. Retail sales fell a more-than-expected 1.1 percent, to $617.7 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, after a surprise uptick in June. Sales of cars...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

US retail sales fall amid Delta variant worries, supply chain woes

Americans spent less on autos, but more at restaurants and bars in July, while Walmart shoppers returned to stores, buoyed by widespread Covid-19 vaccinations. The countervailing trends apparent in the latest batch of government and corporate reports Tuesday, showed the difficulty in predicting the path for the world's largest economy and the complicated calculations facing the Federal Reserve as it ponders when to pull back on its stimulus efforts. The trove of data included weaker-than-expected July retail sales but better Walmart earnings, suggesting US consumers remain on solid footing, but with a less euphoric outlook compared with earlier in the summer. Government stimulus checks and child tax credits along with widening vaccine access in recent months had lifted hopes the US economy was finally on the cusp of exiting the pandemic, but the rise of the Delta variant and fading impact of aid payments are taking the edge off spending.

Comments / 0

