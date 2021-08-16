Human remains discovered in a plastic container left on a street in a New Jersey neighborhood
(CNN) — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a large plastic container last week in a New Jersey neighborhood near New York City. Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Friday to investigate reports of a suspicious container in the street when they found the remains, according to a statement from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Ridgefield Park is about 13 miles west of New York City.wsvn.com
Comments / 0