Trisha, Travis, Clint, Conlee, & Diffie: Michael Ray's ready with his Hall of Fame picks
This morning, Reba McEntire kicks off the week by revealing the 2021 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Having grown up singing classic country songs in his family's band, who better to predict who may be going in than die-hard fan Michael Ray? Though only three additions will be revealed -- and only two of those will be artists -- the "Whiskey and Rain" hitmaker sees quite a few deserving people.www.y100fm.com
