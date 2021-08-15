Reba McEntire To Release Boxed Set Of Reimagined Hits

Thirty-two years ago today (July 29, 1989) was a day of celebration for Reba McEntire: It was on that date that her single "Cathy's Clown" soared to the top of the charts. By the time McEntire hit No. 1 with "Cathy's Clown," which was the debut single from her platinum-selling Sweet Sixteen album, it had already been a hit in the pop world, for the Everly Brothers; with them, the song stayed at the top of the pop charts for five weeks in 1960. But it was McEntire's spin on it, almost 30 years later, that gave the tune an entirely new life.