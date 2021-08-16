Cancel
Nashville notes

By Carena Liptak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety reports that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith died Friday in Nashville. She was 68. Though a highly respected artist in her own right, she's perhaps best known for writing songs that became hits for others, like "Love at the Five and Dime" for Kathy Mattea and "Outbound Plane" by Suzy Bogguss. In the '80s, Griffith scored two top-40 country hits -- "Lonestar State of Mind" and "I Knew Love" -- and also recorded duets with Willie Nelson, Darius Rucker, Emmylou Harris and many other artists. She was also the first to record "From a Distance," which later became a massive hit for Bette Midler.

