Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Ms. Cheap: 5 things to do on a 'no spend' weekend

By Ms. Cheap
hendersonvillestandard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteer: This does not have to be a big preplanned organized project but could be a last minute neighborhood cleanup that you do on your own or with a group. Or maybe you could spearhead a book drive or food drive, where you pass out flyers to neighbors asking them to put out books or non perishable food for you to pick up and donate to a food pantry or literacy program. And if you want an organized project, Hands on Nashville has a full calendar of volunteer opportunities. HON.org.

www.hendersonvillestandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Germantown, TN
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#East Nashville#Flyers#Perishable Food#Wave Country#The Cockrill Spring#Montgomery Bell#Cedarcreek#Laguardo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy