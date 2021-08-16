Ms. Cheap: 5 things to do on a 'no spend' weekend

Volunteer: This does not have to be a big preplanned organized project but could be a last minute neighborhood cleanup that you do on your own or with a group. Or maybe you could spearhead a book drive or food drive, where you pass out flyers to neighbors asking them to put out books or non perishable food for you to pick up and donate to a food pantry or literacy program. And if you want an organized project, Hands on Nashville has a full calendar of volunteer opportunities. HON.org.