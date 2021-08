It was a welcome return to Magic for many exhibitors during the Aug. 10-12 showcase at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The three-day event, which unites buyers, brands and retailers, has been virtual since February 2020 amid COVID-19 health concerns. But with heightened safety precautions in place at this week’s show, many of the attendees felt comfortable and confident to continue with business as usual. To protect guests, Magic organizer Informa Markets Fashion continuously sanitized high-touch areas and made hand-washing facilities and hand-sanitizers available throughout the venue. Face masks, courtesy of Z Supply and Kenneth Cole, were also available for guests who...