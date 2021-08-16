Did the Caps have a successful offseason?

Should Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney saved more cap space for a potential trade for or offer sheet to a disgruntled restricted free agent?. Two of the last three Calder Trophy winners, Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (2021) and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (2019) are both RFA’s and stuck in stalemates with their respective clubs. On Monday, Kaprizov, through his agent, threatened to bolt to the KHL should he and the Wild not find common ground by September 1st. Then on Wednesday, in an interview with Swedish reporter Uffe Bodin, Pettersson hinted that while he intends to sign a second contract with the Canucks, he’s not so sure about a third, should the Canucks not become perennial playoff contenders again.