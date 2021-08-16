Cancel
Lane County, OR

House Fire, Lane Co., Aug. 16

oregontoday.net
 5 days ago

LCSO release – On 08/13/21 just after 9:00pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 4600blk of Scottdale St. regarding what was believed to be an arson that just occurred. While on scene deputies were able to develop probable cause that 46 year old Lee Samuel Ellis set a residence on fire after a reported dispute with a family member. A court restraining order currently prohibits Ellis from going to the involved residence. Other family members were inside the home when Ellis started the fire. Ellis then fled the scene. A Lane County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Ellis at around 12:30am on 08/14/21. Ellis was non-compliant and challenged deputies to a fight. A taser was deployed and he was ultimately taken into custody. Ellis was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Violation of a Restraining Order, Resisting Arrest and Interfering with Police. The arson portion of this incident remains under investigation and additional charges are being reviewed.

oregontoday.net

