How to Build a List by Solving People’s Problems

Worrying is something we all do every day. I don’t care how old you are, whether you’re male or female, black or white, we all worry about the same things most of the time. As I’ve grown older I’ve shed some worries and gained new ones. Along the way, I’ve had to learn how to deal with worrying as a whole so that I can manage each worry as it arrises. That’s because all worrying is the same – it all stems from fear caused by chronic rumination. In the last 30 years, I’ve noticed that people worry about the same things as they move through life. I’ve also noticed how common it is amongst almost everyone on this planet!