Village terrorised by bandit pouring baked beans through letterboxes

98online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(From Metro) A baked bean bandit is emptying cans of the good stuff all over a village in a sticky reign of terror. The mystery vandal has been covering doorsteps, homes and cars with the famous orange sauce. Cops are now urging anyone with information to spill the beans.

