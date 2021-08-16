Cancel
Etude open ear wireless headphones from $99

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are searching for a pair of open ear wireless headphones designed to provide a comfortable way to listen to music without the need to insert earbuds into the ear. The new Etude might be worth more investigation and feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, wireless charging, ergonomic design, dual microphone with noise reduction technology, intelligent AI voice assistant and an eight hour battery life on a single charge which can be extended further to 24-hour is using the supplied charging case.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
#Wireless Headphones#Wireless Charging#Ai
