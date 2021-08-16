Etude open ear wireless headphones from $99
If you are searching for a pair of open ear wireless headphones designed to provide a comfortable way to listen to music without the need to insert earbuds into the ear. The new Etude might be worth more investigation and feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, wireless charging, ergonomic design, dual microphone with noise reduction technology, intelligent AI voice assistant and an eight hour battery life on a single charge which can be extended further to 24-hour is using the supplied charging case.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0