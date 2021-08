Maybe on more than one occasion someone has asked you if you have a mobile charger and the answer has been another question: which mobile phone? Here there are only two aspects that are either iPhone or Android, the latter being the most common since it uses the so-called USB C. This port is also very present in other devices due to its versatility, but in Europe they believe that in the case of mobile phones it’s necessary that they all have the same connection and that is why they continue with their project of forcing Apple to use USB C.