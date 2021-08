Duane Simpers was arrested Aug. 7 after being caught with 25 grams of narcotics and fleeing deputies. “Another fugitive tries to come with his illegal drugs to Flagler County and is unsuccessful,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This guy was wanted in Putnam County for Grand Theft Auto, thinks he can hide here and then puts multiple lives in jeopardy trying to flee from our deputies. I’m thankful that our deputies arrested him, recovered the stolen vehicle, and that no one was hurt from his reckless behavior. This car thief and poison peddler came to the wrong county and I hope he enjoys his stay at the Green Roof Inn.”