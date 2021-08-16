New GPD-XP modular handheld Android games console unveiled

GPD has been making waves over the last few years manufacturing dedicated handheld gaming devices, and so it has made a name for itself with products like the GPD WIN. Typically these handhelds are Windows-based, but thanks to a recent channel addition on GPD's Discord, we now know the company has plans to release a new Android-based device called the GPD-XP. What's odd is that this handheld offers a screen that contains a pinhole camera in the lower-left corner along with curved screen corners, features that look more like leftovers of repurposed phone screens instead of something designed with handheld gaming in mind.