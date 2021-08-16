New GPD-XP modular handheld Android games console unveiled
Details of a new modular handheld Android games console have been released this week from Chinese hardware manufacturer GPD. The new Android games console will be aptly named the GPD XP and the modular design will allow you to equip the console with a range of different controllers and 4G LTE connectivity although the device will not allow you to make calls or send text messages and the 4G connection can only be used for data. The Android games console will be equipped with a 6.8 inch display and powered by a MediaTek G95 and/or Dimensity 900/G90T processor supported by 6 GB of RAM and equipped with 128 GB of internal storage.www.geeky-gadgets.com
