Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New GPD-XP modular handheld Android games console unveiled

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Details of a new modular handheld Android games console have been released this week from Chinese hardware manufacturer GPD. The new Android games console will be aptly named the GPD XP and the modular design will allow you to equip the console with a range of different controllers and 4G LTE connectivity although the device will not allow you to make calls or send text messages and the 4G connection can only be used for data. The Android games console will be equipped with a 6.8 inch display and powered by a MediaTek G95 and/or Dimensity 900/G90T processor supported by 6 GB of RAM and equipped with 128 GB of internal storage.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Games#Handheld#Console Games#Modular Design#Chinese#Sim#Android News#Gaming News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video GamesIGN

Xbox Is Testing Multiple New Features on Console and PC

Microsoft is testing multiple new features across its Xbox Insiders program for console and Windows 10 PCs, introducing new options that improve the experience for both platforms. For consoles, Xbox is offering Xbox Insiders with Alpha Skip-Ahead ring that features a night mode, which adds more customization than ever for...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Iron Harvest Console Release Receives A New Teaser

Iron Harvest was an exceptional RTS game from King Art Games that was released back in 2020. Since its launch, the game has received several fantastic updates, as well as a massive expansion that brought a whole new faction and aerial warfare to the game. While Iron Harvest has been available exclusively on PC, whether through Steam, Epic Games Store, or GOG it currently is not on console. However, that looks to be changing as a new trailer teases an Iron Harvest console port.
Video GamesReporterHerald.com

Rocky Mountain Gamer: Handheld gaming heats up

The Nintendo Switch revolutionized home game consoles, becoming a smash hit in the process. Now, with more than 85 million units sold, Nintendo is preparing an updated version of its smash hardware as a new competitor steps up to the bar. Rumors of a “Switch Pro” have flown about since...
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Old-School Mini Game Consoles

Retro games have announced that it will launch a miniature version of the 'Commodore Amiga 500,' appropriately dubbed 'A500 Mini Amiga.' The mini gaming console is set to be released in early 2022 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Amiga PC's initial1987 launch date. The console will feature 25...
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

The latest attempt to build an Android gaming console has one big problem

GPD has been making waves over the last few years manufacturing dedicated handheld gaming devices, and so it has made a name for itself with products like the GPD WIN. Typically these handhelds are Windows-based, but thanks to a recent channel addition on GPD's Discord, we now know the company has plans to release a new Android-based device called the GPD-XP. What's odd is that this handheld offers a screen that contains a pinhole camera in the lower-left corner along with curved screen corners, features that look more like leftovers of repurposed phone screens instead of something designed with handheld gaming in mind.
Video Gamesepingi.com

Xbox unlocks its offers on consoles subscriptions and games

Xbox unlocks its offers on consoles subscriptions and games. Now that summer is here, new opportunities come to access the Xbox family with new promotions that offer all kinds of products with significant discounts. Through the Microsoft Store, a multitude of products are offered from today, June 5, until the next day 15 . Xbox unlocks its offers on consoles, subscriptions and games, where the flagship product is the new Xbox One X from Cyberpunk 2077 that is offered for only € 299.
Video GamesNME

Xbox says Game Pass will not be on other consoles for the foreseeable

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said in a recent interview that Xbox Game Pass won’t be coming to other consoles in the near future. In a GamesRadar interview, Spencer was asked about the potential of Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, and he replied: “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass.”
Video GamesInvestopedia

The Economics of Gaming Consoles (SNE, MSFT)

The video game console wars are closely followed by gamers worldwide. Though the financial aspect is often lost in the noise surrounding it, profitability is the most important metric that a company looks for in the end. The Economics Behind Video-Game Console Sales. The previous generation of consoles (known as...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Aya Neo's dynamic handheld is about to look like a Game Boy

Aya Neo introduced its insanely powerful handheld device, capable of running titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and multiplayer games like Overwatch, at the beginning of this year to a very favorable response. Boasting specifications that included a 7-inch 1,280 x 800 resolution IPS screen, AMD Ryzen 4500U CPU and 16GB RAM, made it the most powerful handheld gaming system in the world.
Video Gameshackaday.com

DIY Handheld Game Puts Its Brains On A Removable Cart

Over the years we’ve seen plenty of homebrew handheld game systems that combine an AVR microcontroller, a few buttons, and an small OLED display. We’ve even seen some of them turned into commercial products, such as the Arduboy. They’re simple, cheap, and with the right software, a lot of fun. But being based on an MCU, most of them share the same limitation of only being able to hold a single game at any one time.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

The 7 Worst Games Consoles of All Time

There are two groups of unsuccessful games consoles. One group contains some decent devices, which sadly didn't catch on with the public. The second group comprises consoles that are downright awful. We're going to be looking at the latter. From their design, intent, and games (or lack thereof), here are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy