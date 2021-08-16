Premier League referees have finally learned their lessons - and improvements are long overdue

The Premier League 2021-22 season kicked off in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some key talking points from this weekend’s top-flight matches.Football is not the same without fansFor the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, there were no restrictions on fan numbers allowed into Premier League grounds this weekend. Brentford and Arsenal fans were the first to see their clubs and for many Bees fans it was the first time they had seen their side...