Premier League referees have finally learned their lessons - and improvements are long overdue

By Keith Hackett
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of Premier League matches has shown us that finally lessons have been learned in terms of refereeing. The 'light touch' officiating at this summer's European Championships was outstanding and highlighted how far standards in the Premier League had fallen, due in large part to over-indulgent interference by referees and poor application of the Video Assistant Referee procedures.

