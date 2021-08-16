Cancel
Demonstration of Shor’s factoring algorithm for N \(=\) 21 on IBM quantum processors

By Unathi Skosana
Nature.com
 6 days ago

We report a proof-of-concept demonstration of a quantum order-finding algorithm for factoring the integer 21. Our demonstration involves the use of a compiled version of the quantum phase estimation routine, and builds upon a previous demonstration. We go beyond this work by using a configuration of approximate Toffoli gates with residual phase shifts, which preserves the functional correctness and allows us to achieve a complete factoring of \(N=21\). We implemented the algorithm on IBM quantum processors using only five qubits and successfully verified the presence of entanglement between the control and work register qubits, which is a necessary condition for the algorithm’s speedup in general. The techniques we employ may be useful in carrying out Shor’s algorithm for larger integers, or other algorithms in systems with a limited number of noisy qubits.

