Crystallisation in a two-dimensional granular system at constant temperature
We study the crystallisation processes occurring in a nonvibrating two-dimensional magnetic granular system at various fixed values of the effective temperature. In this system, the energy loss due to dissipative effects is compensated by the continuous energy input coming into the system from a sinusoidal magnetic field. When this balance leads to high values of the effective temperature, no aggregates are formed, because particles’ kinetic energy prevents them from aggregating. For lower effective temperatures, formation of small aggregates is observed. The smaller the values of the applied field’s amplitude, the larger the number of these disordered aggregates. One also observes that when clusters form at a given effective temperature, the average effective diffusion coefficient decreases as time increases. For medium values of the effective temperature, formation of small crystals is observed. We find that the sixth bond-orientational order parameter and the number of bonds, when considering more than two, are very sensitive for exhibiting the order in the system, even when crystals are still very small.www.nature.com
