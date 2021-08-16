Despite delays and rising costs, Brazen Brewing project moves forward

Despite a few snags, plans for a brewery in Lancaster are continuing.

Supply-chain costs and delays in engineering and design work pushed back the start of construction of Brazen Brewing. The project cost jumped from $925,000 to $1.4 million.

Founders Herb and Drew Schaub broke ground in mid-July at 5839 Genesee St. for a 6,000-square-foot facility that will house a brewery, restaurant and taproom.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.