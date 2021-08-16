Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Studio Renesa creates green granite interior for restaurant in Punjab

By Alice Finney
Dezeen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitecture and interior design practice Studio Renesa has used green granite to evoke the feeling of alfresco dining at this restaurant, bar and cafe in Punjab, India. Situated on what was once dilapidated farmland, Elgin Cafe is an emerald-green bistro by day and a restaurant and wine bar by night.

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Bar Stools#A La Carte#Marble#Studio Renesa#Elgin Cafe#Mizzi Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designdwell.com

A Family’s Queenslander Cottage Is Cracked Open With an Airy, Shed-Like Addition

The extension by design firm zuzana&nicholas features a lofted interior and massive sliders, creating a space that flows into the surrounding gardens. When Zuzana Kovar and Nicholas Skepper set to work updating an aging worker’s cottage for a young Australian family, the first challenge was the home’s orientation. "We wanted to connect the interior of the house with its garden—a vital space for the family and their children, and one that the cottage previously turned its back on," explains Kovar.
manofmany.com

The VIPP Hotel is Not Really a ‘Hotel’ At All

Vipp Hotel is as unique an offering as you’re going to find. Here’s how the hospitality brand explains it: “The minute you check-in at the Vipp Hotel, it’s fully booked, because the Vipp Hotel is not a hotel in the traditional sense. Instead of offering many rooms in one location, Vipp offers one room at different destinations.” That unique approach is perhaps because of Vipp’s inexperience at hospitality—the retail brand is best known for its pedal-controlled metal waste bins and other kitchen and bathroom accessories. Regardless, the approach has the potential of changing the hospitality industry.
Lifestyledesignboom.com

set of cozy wooden lodges fits naturally into austrian green landscape

Austria based ludescher + lutz architekten developed a series of wooden houses that fit naturally into the alps of austria as part of fuchsegg lodge hotel. the architects took the traditional structures in the region as a model and reinterpreted them according to the requirements of the hotel. all images...
WorldPosted by
Architectural Digest

This Family Home in Melbourne Gets a Modernized Minty Kitchen

Flemington is a quaint and quiet neighborhood in Melbourne, Australia, filled with heritage homes that have been owned by families for decades. One such home, built in the 1940s and hovering around 1,000 square feet, was the owner’s great-great-uncle and aunt’s place, and he was looking forward to giving it a much-needed update.
Home & Gardendesiretoinspire.net

A modern cottage and boathouse

Modern, sleek, minimal. I love this concept for a cottage/boathouse because your focus tends to drift to the outdoors where the real magic is. Settled in a rocky enclave of seasonal, waterfront homes, Metrick Cottage is a one-storey, wood-clad, residence and boathouse on the shore of Lake Joseph, Ontario. This year-round retreat for a multi-generational family, draws inspiration from the rugged beauty that surrounds it to create a warm, elegant, and eco-friendly home. The design of the main cottage consists of three distinct yet connected ‘pods’ comprised of an open, communal space, flanked by private bedroom suites. The residence was carefully situated in the landscape so that the bedrooms face a stone ridge on either side, creating a visual boundary that extends the perception of space while providing privacy. At the same time, each pod is slightly angled from each other in order to capture the longest view from the central pod where the family congregates. Various textures of wood were used, from the semi-charred fir cladding to a torrified-ash that wraps the interior floors, walls, and ceilings. From the Lake, the cottage is designed to elegantly blend into the rugged terrain, while the boathouse maintains a quiet presence on the water. Designed by AKB Architects, built by Mazenga North, photography by Shai Gil.
Food & DrinksDesign Milk

F5: Josh Wyatt’s Favorite Restaurant, the Future of Design + More

Josh Wyatt, CEO at NeueHouse, can be described as a driven entrepreneur, organizational leader and investor. He finds his inspiration in hospitality, leisure, wellness and membership clubs. One of his biggest career accomplishments is having been credited with creating and scaling the world’s first design-led, global hostel business – Generator Hostels. Josh has worked with teams in the hospitality, entertainment and culture industries to create, design and operate iconic properties around the world, most recently opening NeueHouse in the historic Bradbury building in Downtown Los Angeles. NeueHouse is a private workspace and cultural home for creators, innovators and thought-leaders. Guided by communities that are centered on creative, artistic, entrepreneurial and intellectually-driven people and businesses, he’s dedicated to creating architectural and hospitality moments that bring people together.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Jasper Architects designs sand dune-inspired hotel in Kuwait

Buenos Aires and Berlin-based architecture studio Jasper Architects has won an intentional competition to design a hotel located in Kuwait, a country of 4.2 million people that is largely a desert. Called DUNAS, the hotel features like a curved, flower-shaped roof with large hole allowing trees passing through them. Under...
Interior Designdwell.com

A 1960s Mediterranean in Spain Becomes an Indoor/Outdoor Oasis for Three Sisters

Las Tres Marias features a series of arches, terra-cotta tiles, and opened-up interiors that provide the sisters with a breezy holiday home near the coast. In the quaint town of Mont-Roig del Camp, Spain, sits a striking one-level structure known as Las Tres Marias. To create it, architects Bajet Giramé and Nicolas Burckhardt partnered to renovate a 1960s dwelling, providing three sisters with a shared holiday home.
RestaurantsRocky Mount Telegram

Co-owner elated about interior of restaurant

To those wondering who deserves the credit for the interior of The Prime Smokehouse: Barbecue & Beyond being so distinct in appearance: The answer is restaurant co-owner Yalem Kiros. "I think it has been breathtaking," Kiros said on Thursday evening of the new location, whose interior is orange and yellow....
ArchDaily

Snøhetta Creates a New Topography for the Redesign of Norwegian Harbour Bath

Snøhetta has revealed the latest version of its reconstruction plan for the traditional Knubben Harbour Bath in Arendal, Norway. Originally built in 1937, the structure was representative of both the period's functionalist architecture and the recreational facilities created in Norway at the time. Snøhetta's proposal reinterprets the original design, conserving its clean modernist lines and most distinctive features, while creating an artificial topography reminiscent of the islets along the Norwegian coast, thus creating a new leisure destination for the city of Arendal.
Interior DesignDezeen

Jonathan Tuckey Design adds modern extension to traditional Cornish house

Jonathan Tuckey Design has renovated a historic house in Cornwall, England, adding a stone-clad extension that contrasts with the original lime-rendered building. The London-based office headed by architect Jonathan Tuckey was tasked with sensitively modernising the building, named Cornish Cottage, situated close to the island of St Michael's Mount on the Cornish coast.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

CEBRA forms danish seaside villa as angular inhabitable sculpture with undulating roof

Architecture studio CEBRA has completed a seaside residence in denmark wrapped in angular cutout facades and topped by an undulating roof. the structure is formed to respond to the specific site conditions, offering expansive views over the aarhus bay while also sheltering itself from the weather. the villa’s distinctive exterior makes it appear as an inhabitable sculpture that takes on a different shape depending on your point of view.
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten living rooms that use concrete to create textural interest

For our latest lookbook, we have selected ten living spaces from the Dezeen archive that use concrete as a focal design feature. Concrete, which is typically used as a structural element in buildings rather than for interior design, was used throughout these spaces to create living rooms with interesting textures.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

planted staircase penetrates exposed concrete construction in tokyo by mamm design

Mamm design has renovated a 33-year-old bookbinding factory into a four-story residence with an integrated office in tokyo, japan. in this project, the architects refrained from redesigning the structure, proceeding only to dismantling several pre-existing elements. the resulting construction presents an interesting blend of old and new characteristics, while concrete, brick, wood, and a new planted ‘green staircase’ complete the materiality palette of the project.
Worldhomedit.com

Contemporary House In Bangkok Centered Around A Swimming Pool

Context is always important when it comes to houses. This family home from Bangkok, Thailand is a prime example. This is a project completed in 2020 by HAA Studio and replaced an old house which has been demolished. Some of the materials from the old structure were preserved with the explicit purpose of being integrated into the new design as nostalgic decorative details.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Brewin Design Office brings New York nostalgia to Singapore apartment

Ask any architect and they’ll tell you that nostalgia can be a quiet but powerful palimpsest that informs every design decision – from the colour palette and furniture specified, even to the way light is directed to fall on a wall. And in this tranquil apartment interior design located in Singapore’s tony Nassim neighbourhood, memories of its owner’s years in New York are just below the surface. ‘She had just moved back to Singapore,’ recalls Robert Cheng, whose Singapore architecture firm Brewin Design Office was tapped for the renovation work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy