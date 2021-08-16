Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former Rugby World Cup star Toutai Kefu and family attacked in Brisbane home

By Ben Morse
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Australian rugby player and Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu and his family have been injured after being attacked in their home in Brisbane, Australia.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

625K+
Followers
93K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#Rugby Australia#Australian#The Tongan Rugby Union#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StateCNN

Texas Democrats' quorum break over voting bill ends

(CNN) — Texas House Democrats have ended their historic quorum break, undertaken to block restrictive voting legislation, which now paves the way for a Republican-backed election overhaul bill to pass in the Lone Star State. In a surprising turn of events, at least three new Democrats returned to the floor....
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
RugbyESPN

Wallabies great Toutai Kefu fighting for life in hospital after home invasion

Wallabies great Toutai Kefu is in hospital fighting for life after he was injured in a home invasion in Brisbane on Sunday night. Multiple news agencies have reported that Kefu is in a serious condition after he was stabbed in the abdomen during the incident at his Coorparoo home around 3am [AEST] on Monday morning.
RugbyPosted by
Reuters

Australia great Kefu and family 'doing well' after violent attack

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Rugby World Cup winner and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said on Wednesday he and his children are out of hospital after they suffered serious injuries in a violent attack by intruders at their Brisbane home. The 47-year-old, who played 60 tests for the Wallabies, was rushed...
RugbyWTOP

Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World Cup-winning Wallabies forward Toutai Kefu was seriously injured during what police described as a “brutal and violent” break-in at his home in Brisbane and underwent surgery on Monday. The 47-year-old Kefu, who won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches for Australia,...
RugbyBBC

Rugby World Cup: Scotland & Ireland set for September qualifier in Italy

The Europe qualifier for next year's World Cup will take place in September as Scotland and Ireland vie for a place at the finals. Following its postponement last year, the event will be staged at Parma's Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, with Italy and Spain also competing. The tournament will be round-robin,...
RugbyPosted by
The Independent

Ex-rugby star Toutai Kefu suffers serious injuries in ‘brutal and violent’ attack by intruders

World Cup-winning former Australian rugby player Toutai Kefu had to undergo surgery after he suffered “significant injuries” in an attack by intruders at his home in Brisbane.Two 15-year-olds were arrested in relation to the break-in, which left the former Wallabies player fighting for his life.Kefu, who won the World Cup with the Wallabies in 1999, suffered serious stab wounds to his liver and multiple injuries in his abdomen after three males broke into his home at 3am.His wife Rachel, daughter, and son were also injured and taken to hospital. The attackers were allegedly armed with an axe, a knife and...
Rugbysemoball.com

Rugby star Kefu recovering in hospital after home invasion

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) -- Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu is recovering in a hospital after surgery for abdominal injuries he sustained during a break-in at his home. The 47-year-old Kefu, who won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches for Australia, has been head coach of Tonga's national team since 2016.
RugbyPosted by
IBTimes

Tonga Coach And Ex-Wallabies Star Kefu Critical After Stabbing

Tonga coach and former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu was in a critical condition Monday after being stabbed by intruders at his Brisbane home during a "brutal and violent" attack, as the rugby world rallied around him. The 47-year-old was among four people rushed to hospital after the early hours incident...
FIFAprimenewsghana.com

CK Akonnor names Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers Friday

Head Coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablan Akonnor will address the media on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association. Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa. Ghana are scheduled...
RugbyBBC

Toutai Kefu out of hospital and 'doing well' after attack

Tonga coach and Australia rugby great Toutai Kefu says he is out of hospital and "doing well" after a violent attack by intruders at his Brisbane home. The 47-year-old World Cup winner was stabbed after he, his wife and two of their children apparently disturbed burglars in the early hours of Monday morning.
Public HealthESPN

New Zealand cancels Springbok tests amid COVID-19 lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand --  New Zealand Rugby has announced the cancellation of two home tests between the All Blacks and Springboks after a community COVID-19 outbreak sent the country into lockdown. The All Blacks also will not immediately travel to Perth for an Aug. 28 test against Australia because...
RugbyBBC

WRU considers hosting Rugby Championship games

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is exploring hosting Rugby Championship games at Principality Stadium. A mid-tournament switch is being considered because of Covid-19 restrictions affecting games involving Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina. Wales' home is among grounds looking at the feasibility of hosting the matches. Twickenham, Stade de...
Worldsemoball.com

South Africa offers to host after NZ cancels rugby tests

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) -- South Africa offered on Friday to host all remaining games in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship after a community COVID-19 outbreak prompted a new lockdown in New Zealand and forced that country to cancel two home tests against the Springboks and put a trip by its team to Australia on hold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy