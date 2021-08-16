Connor Fields says he suffered brain shearing and bleeding after BMX crash

USC Dornsife senior Robert Tanaka has spent 16 of his 21 years preparing to compete in judo at the Paralympics in Tokyo this summer. Born in Denver, Colorado, to a United States federal government employee and a nurse’s assistant, he was diagnosed as a young child with albinism. The inherited condition, which causes little or no production of the pigment melanin, not only gives this fourth-generation Japanese American his distinctive pale skin, hair and eyes, but it also caused his visual impairment. Tanaka can only see five feet before objects dissolve into blurry, colored shapes.
Comments / 0