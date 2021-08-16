Cancel
Connor Fields says he suffered brain shearing and bleeding after BMX crash

By Sana Noor Haq
American BMX rider Connor Fields says he is "progressing nicely" after he suffered brain shearing and bleeding, intubation, a broken rib and a collapsed lung following his crash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Congress & CourtsCNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
POTUSCNN

Facebook takes action against 'disinformation dozen' after White House pressure

(CNN Business) — Facebook on Wednesday announced that it had taken action against the so-called "disinformation dozen," one month after the White House singled out the twelve people and argued that they were responsible for a majority of coronavirus misinformation. In making the announcement, Monika Bickert, vice president of content...
Sportsthatgrapejuice.net

Sha’Carri Richardson Comes in LAST Place in Shocking Return Race

Sha’Carri Richard‘s grand return to the race track did not deliver today. For, the headline-grabbing sprinter is once again at the center of conversation – this time for placing last in her comeback appearance. Full story below…. As widely reported, Richardson was suspended from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after...
CyclingNBC Sports

Pajon De-Throned as BMX Queen, Fields Suffers Horror Crash

TOKYO – Colombian Mariana Pajon‘s long reign as queen of Olympic women’s BMX racing was ended by British underdog Bethany Shriever in a gripping final on an accident-marred day in which American Connor Fields was taken to hospital after a horrible crash. On a day in which several favorites were...
CyclingCBS Sports

American BMX cyclist Connor Fields says he's missing multiple days from his memory following Olympics crash

2016 Olympic BMX gold medalist Connor Fields suffered a brain hemorrhage, a broken rib, and a collapsed lung during a crash in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic semifinals earlier this month. In the middle of his third semifinal heat, Fields' front wheel landed on another cyclist's back wheel and the collision sent him crashing face first into the ground. Fields immediately left the track in a stretcher and was taken to the hospital.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Cincinnati field suffers withdrawals

The US Open Series is the lead-up to the US Open and as players battle it out in Montréal, the biggest guns generally line up for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, also a WTA 1000 tournament, next week but the withdrawals are already flooding in. Unfortunately, I will...
Denver, COUSC News

USC’s Paralympian heads to Tokyo in search of gold

USC Dornsife senior Robert Tanaka has spent 16 of his 21 years preparing to compete in judo at the Paralympics in Tokyo this summer. Born in Denver, Colorado, to a United States federal government employee and a nurse’s assistant, he was diagnosed as a young child with albinism. The inherited condition, which causes little or no production of the pigment melanin, not only gives this fourth-generation Japanese American his distinctive pale skin, hair and eyes, but it also caused his visual impairment. Tanaka can only see five feet before objects dissolve into blurry, colored shapes.
NFLTrumann Democrat

Lions cut CB Alex Brown after he was involved in car crash

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are aware of the car accident cornerback Alex Brown was involved in before his release. The 24-year-old Brown, who is from Santee, South Carolina, has three games of NFL experience with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
Sports5newsonline.com

Sha'Carri Richardson to race Jamaican sprinters who swept Olympic 100m podium

WASHINGTON — Sha'Carri Richardson missed out on the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. This weekend, she'll have a chance to show the world what could have been as she faces off against the Jamaican sprinters who swept the podium in the women's 100-meters. Richardson's...
Sportsteamusa.org

Just The Beginning: Athing Mu Plans To Compete In Many Olympic Games

Athing Mu running the fourth leg of the women's 4x400-meter relay final at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 7, 2021 in Tokyo. When Athing Mu announced in late June that she was turning pro after a spectacular freshman year at Texas A&M University, she wrote on social media:
Sportsteamusa.org

Olympic Medalist Taylor Knibb Wins World Triathlon Championship Final In Edmonton

Taylor Knibb celebrates her second place finish in the IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder on Aug. 7, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Fresh off an Olympic silver medal, Taylor Knibb continued the best year of her triathlon career with a win in the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Edmonton, Alberta, also clinching second place in the season standings.

