Live Nation to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test at music events
As Delta variant cases surge across the country, concert promoter Live Nation is tightening its COVID restrictions. According to Rolling Stone, Live Nation will be requiring proof of vaccination or negative test results at live events beginning this fall. Live Nation previously announced it would allow artists to determine their own coronavirus protocols, but decided to update its policy after last month’s Lollapalooza, which required all attendees to provide a vaccine card or proof of a negative test result.www.klbjfm.com
Comments / 0